Hiawatha Parks and Recreation is wrapping up another great year as 2022 did not disappoint!
JANUARY: We started off the year with two new programs! Pee Wee Basketball for 4 & 5 year olds was a hit and entertaining to say the least! Over 30 kiddos joined in for the one day camp. And Pickleball was a new activity that attracted all ages. We set up a couple of courts in the Fisher Center Gym on Sunday afternoons and saw dozens enjoy some friendly competition is this trending sport! Troy and Robyn Kolb hosted another round of Swing Dance Lessons that filled up quickly with 15 couples participating. January was fun!
FEBRUARY: One of our FAVORITE events of the year is Date with Dad and this year, we took it wayyyy back to the 80s! Date with Dad was TOTALLY RAD! We also hosted a new event with the Coach McLendon’s Free Throw Challenge on President’s Day. Over 30 people from Elementary to Adults participated.
MARCH & APRIL: Hello Soccer! HP&R took over the local Soccer League this past spring, and WHOA – nearly 400 local kiddos kicked their way through our first season. It was a pretty chilly season but super fun!
MAY: Rain, Rain, Go Away! We started the local youth baseball, softball and Hiawatha Aquatic Park seasons with lotsssss of rain…..and delays, reschedules and early exits!
JUNE: We LOVE the summer! (…..Or do we…..) It was another busy month for sure with lots of play at our Parks and Ball Fields. Our T-Ball Season was great and we ended it with our annual Watermelon Feed for all families.
JULY: After the ball seasons wrapped up, we shut down the Fisher Center for a few weeks so we could makeover our Bathrooms, and WOW, they turned out great! In the remodel, we installed new partitions, added new counter tops and faucets, upgraded our flooring, added fresh paint and finished it off with some country chic décor. We also adding a Mother’s Room in our Girls Bathroom.
Top Videos
AUGUST: We love to kick-off the school year with the Red Hawk Football Team! Flag Football camp was a perfect way to start our League play and to get to know our Red Hawks! The Annual Back to School Carnival at the HAP was full of games, prizes and fun!
SEPTEMBER: Another new program this month was Soccer Camp! The fall brought up Flag Football League, another fun Donut Dash during the Maple Leaf Festival anddddd….I got to attend another week long NRPA (National Recreation and Parks Association) Conference, this time in Phoenix!
OCTOBER: Our FAVORITE month of the year! We love alllll things Halloween so we start celebrating on the 1st! Our Annual Glow on the Go at the City Lake saw over 100 people attend and was a blast. Next up, we started turning the Fisher Center into Halloween Central with our Monster Maze where we set up over 40 spooky inflatable for families check out. In between events, we added some new braces on our basketball backboards to allow for easier transition to lower heights for youth practices, thanks to Hiawatha Youth Basketball Association for the donation of equipment and to Dusty Jones for the assistance of installation. And then, our BIGGEST event of the year….we took it up a notch and turned the Fisher Center into the Festival of Frights! This year we scared the bleeeeeep out of 568 attendees and loved every scream, tear and terror we saw!
NOVEMBER: We enjoyed another fun Turkey Trot with homemade hot chocolate and a caramel apple bar. Our Senior Fit Campers really started getting into the holiday spirit too!
DECEMBER: Our Red Hawk Ballers gave some Future Red Hawks a few tips at the Triple Threat Basketball Clinic this month. And OH EM GEE….Santa sure was busy this December! Not only did Santa and Mrs. Claus hang out with us at our Annual Candy Cane Hunt, Santa also spent a lotttttttt of time writing back to SEVENTY kiddos after receiving their letters in our Christmas Mailbox!
In addition to the programs and events listed above, HP&R hosted a total of 52 programs this year. Others included: March Mania 5K, Umpires Clinic, Hot Shot Shamrock, Soccer Officials Clinic, Swim Lessons, Water Aerobics, Pee Wee T-Ball, Pee Wee Football, Pee Wee Soccer, Teacher Appreciation Week, Glazin the Streets 5K, Trunk or Treat, Sprucin Up for Spring, Youth Football Night, Holiday/Seasonal To-Go Kits, Yoga and more!
And that’s a wrap! We are as grateful as ever for our community’s continued support. And we have a few things up our sleeves for 2023 so stay tuned! Happy New Year from HP&R!”
