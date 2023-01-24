winners

The Nemaha County Spelling Bee was held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Nemaha County Community Building. Pictured left to right. Isaac Schmid, Tyler Nolte, Reed Toedman.

The Nemaha County Spelling Bee was held on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Nemaha County Community Building.

The 1st place winner was Tyler Nolte, son of Jeremy and Suzi Nolte, representing Nemaha Central Schools. Second place went to Isaac Schmid, son of Anthony and Randi Schmid, while 3rd place went to Reed Toedman, son of Tate and Sara Toedman. Second and third place winners were both from Sabetha Schools. Other schools that participated were Centralia and Sts Peter and Paul. Tyler spelled the winning word “Alhambra” and will go on to compete at the state level in March at Wichita University.

