The Nemaha County Spelling Bee was held on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Nemaha County Community Building.
The 1st place winner was Tyler Nolte, son of Jeremy and Suzi Nolte, representing Nemaha Central Schools. Second place went to Isaac Schmid, son of Anthony and Randi Schmid, while 3rd place went to Reed Toedman, son of Tate and Sara Toedman. Second and third place winners were both from Sabetha Schools. Other schools that participated were Centralia and Sts Peter and Paul. Tyler spelled the winning word “Alhambra” and will go on to compete at the state level in March at Wichita University.
The pronouncer was Barbara Vitt, Seneca, while the judges were Sue Miller, Hiawatha; Joyce Fee, Morrill and Barbara Chadwell, Fairview. Carla Bishop, Axtel, was an alternate judge.
This event was sponsored by the Alpha Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a society of women educators. Other sponsors included Seneca Wholesale and G&R Printing. Alpha Kappa Chapter president Carol Bishop, Axtell, was Hospitality Chairman while Lucille Pennel, Hiawatha; Nancy Gafford, Seneca; and Betty Gleason, Alpha Kappa Chapter secretary, Atchison, helped with registration. Mary Jane Fleming was the Nemaha County Spelling Bee Coordinator, Seneca.
