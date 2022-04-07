Amberwell Health is set to begin a surgical and clinical expansion project at Amberwell Atchison in May.
In addition to the site expansion, multiple non-clinical positions will be moving from the 800 Raven Hill location to new office space in downtown Atchison by mid-summer to make room for expanding patient care. Amberwell Atchison has seen an increase in patient volume as a result of improved access to care.
The building expansion project at Amberwell Atchison is scheduled to begin on May 16. The project will include a new building connected to the back of the current facility to house the materials management department and the conversion of current office space into two surgical procedure rooms and five recovery bays. Additional construction plans are being finalized. The project is expected to take a year to complete.
With the increase in patients also has come a growth in the number of people caring for them. The Amberwell employee population has grown by more than 30% since 2019, adding nearly 100 local health care jobs. Amberwell Health employs nearly 700 healthcare staff across the entire system and more than 360 employees work at the Amberwell Atchison location.
To free up as much space as possible for patient care at the main campus, Amberwell recently purchased a building at 705 Commercial St. in Atchison to use as office space. The building is currently being remodeled, with plans for completion in July.
Amberwell Health currently includes two multi-care locations and five clinic locations in Atchison, Hiawatha, Horton, Highland, Leavenworth and Troy with numerous additional locations under consideration.
