Providence Hill Farm

Christy Harris has been providing goat yoga in Atchison at Providence Hill Farm since 2019.

 Submitted by Providence Hill Farm

Animals have given humans a number of benefits both mentally and physically for thousands of years that can still lift people up today.

In 2019, Christy Harris of Atchison decided to merge her passions of working with animals on her farm and teaching yoga. She started goat yoga at Providence Hill Farm and was blown away by how many people were interested in seeking assisted therapy with animals.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.