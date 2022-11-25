Announcement Deadline Nov 25, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mary Vette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Nov. 25, 2022, edition of the Hiawatha World will be distributed on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Because of this, the deadline for any announcements for that edition is 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22.Have a Happy Thanksgiving Holiday! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Announcement Deadline Hiawatha school music groups planning December concerts Brown County Genealogical Society HP&R announces upcoming holiday, winter events A Hometown Christmas celebration Brown County Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel Community Happenings HP&R takes a look at a busy fall Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesStolen vehicle recovered in Doniphan CountyAG Derek Schmidt petitions Biden administration to repeal healthcare worker vaccine mandateEconomic issues are voters’ top priority, polling findsBrockman, JustinaLOOKING AHEAD: What's next in the local election process?Brown County Kansas Association of Retired School PersonnelAlex Gino, author of book that sparked effort to close Kansas town’s library, speaks outKansas pension investment advisers caution against robust legislative rebuttal to ESG activistsBrown County native inducted into Farmbroadcaster's Hall of FameElon Musk lifts Donald Trump's Twitter ban Images Videos CommentedSmall Businesses Seek Talent, Technology to Succeed (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.