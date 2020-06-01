The Brown County Commission met Friday morning for end-of-month bill paying and moved forward into reopening the county in the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
A little more than a week ago, Gov. Laura Kelly determined her "Ad Astra" plan was working and decided that reopening phases would be left up to local governments, which could stay in line with her original plan, or develop stricter guidelines.
On Friday, after hearing from local health and emergency management officials, the Brown County Commission decided to move into Phase 2 starting June 1 and continuing through June 15.
At Friday's meeting, County Health Officer Chastity Schumann told commissioners that it was due to the diligence of county residents that we had so few cases - only 7 positive as of that date, with 5 recovered and 310 tests conducted in the county.
She said word from the state was the spread of the disease had started to decline - a statistic noticed in hospitalizations and positive cases, along with deaths. According to state officials, they had successfully "flattened the curve" but were still advising caution with mass gatherings and social distancing.
Schumann said neighboring counties were approaching the reopening much the same as she was recommending, but slowly reopening with the governor's phases guidelines, but some had chosen different dates.
Municipalities had set guidelines on pool reopenings and parks and fields, so she told the commissioners that wasn't something they would need to address.
Brown County Emergency Management Coordinator Don Pounds recommended the county follow the guidelines and proceed with caution. He said he didn't want to reopen too quickly. He said the main reason for the shut down at the state level was to allow for the development of healthcare treatment and speed up the process to find a vaccine. He said healthcare communities have developed treatment and hopefully a vaccine is imminent later this year.
Pounds recommended that the more the county residents proceed with caution, then the safer and healthier they will be.
"It may be a month down the road before we see consequences of opening too quick," he said.
Hiawatha Community Hospital CEO John Broberg agreed. He said that numbers were looking good for Brown County, however health officials were still advising that people wear masks for their own protection while out.
"We know it's in the community," he said. "Especially if you can't maintain that distance of 6 feet, wear masks."
There was also discussion on mass gathering limitations, along with reopenings of churches. Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl said each church is taking their own precautions and reopening at their own pace, based on their number of attendance. Some have much larger numbers in their congregation.
The commissioners agreed on conditions for reopening the courthouse and heard from Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill and District Judge Jim Patton on reopening the courts for June.
The commissioners discussed protocol for cleaning and reopening the courthouse and hired additional staff to monitor those entering the courthouse.
The following is the resolution adopted by the commission for Phase 2 for Brown County:
Courthouse reopen – Phase 2, June 1, 2020 – June 15, 2020
Doors open with limited access using only North sliding doors.
All employees in office 8‐5 daily. No more than 3 customers per office at any given time. Social distancing rules still in effect for customers waiting in line.
Face coverings recommended for customers and staff.
Only one person per transaction
No one under 16 unless permission given to enter (for court or for drivers license) Temperatures and questionnaire by nurse at front door.
She will be full time tilJuly 1, then reevaluated.
If someone in the courthouse is being tested and tests positive all others in the office will follow quarantine recommendations set forth by health department and the office will be closed for that time frame.
Review per case will determine if that person has visited another office during time of exposure to warrant another office to also quarantine.
Each office may have some specific instructions that affect their office. They are as follows: Appraiser – Same as Treasurer Clerk ‐ Same as Treasurer. Clerk of District Court – will occasionally have more than three in office for a hearing limited to 10 in the courtroom (by order of the supreme court)
IT Department – Will utilize drop box in lobby.
Register of Deeds – Same as Treasurer Treasurer:
Receiving customers from 8:30 to 4:00 daily. Once allowed to come upstairs for business, all customers will wait outside the door to office in designated spot until prompted to enter. Maximum of three customers at a time. Numbered cards have been provided to security guard for each office. Motor vehicle has 3 and drivers license has one card. At 8:30 three customer cards will be given out by security guard for vehicles and one card for driver’s license. When one person completes their work they will return their card to the security guard. He will disinfect and turn over to the next person in line. We will continue this process until lunch time, at which point we will keep the card in our office and the clerk will go to lunch. Once she is back from lunch she will return the card to security to let them know she is now ready for more customers. We will keep the cards at around 4 each day and maintain in office till 8:30 following day, allowing time to balance and catch up on mail and other pending transactions. If security guard has no cards/ no entry. Makes things pretty simple. If customers fail to follow the rules, we will return to appointment only with no public access. We do not wish to argue with people over the rules especially those that think this is an political pandemic. They have their right to their opinion, but I will not hesitate to shut my door to public access. We will still be using the drop box for customers to drop off paperwork. Renewals are still being encouraged by mail, online or our dropbox. If you have questions, please call 785‐742‐2051.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.