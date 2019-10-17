What a difference two weeks can make. After riding high at 4-0, a rash of injuries, lack of depth, and insufficient returns from playmakers on both sides of the ball, the Kansas City Chiefs are 0-2, losing both games at home against good-but-not-great teams. The most troubling aspect of the Chief’s current predicament is that all of the issues that have crept up in recent weeks seem to be lingering.
On the injury front, Chris Joes, Anthony Hitchens and Kendall Fuller are out for Thursday’s game, while Bashaud Breeland looks likely to miss the game for non-injury reasons—and that’s just the defense. The offense will be without Eric Fisher, Sammy Watkins and Andrew Wylie. The other notable injury on the offense is at quarterback, where Patrick Mahomes has been considerably limited every time he tweaks the ankle injury suffered in week one. Unfortunately, it does not look like the team will willingly eat the loss this week and sit their MVP quarterback, so Mahomes will be out there running for his life and trying to get the job done.
The defense has a chance to show out this week, as the Broncos are yet to find any offensive groove, but that will be hard to down two starting quarterbacks, the entire interior line and the team’s best linebacker. Denver has a pair of running backs that could pose a problem for the struggling run defense, but hopefully the banged up secondary will hold up against the lackluster Joe Flacco-led passing game.
The biggest conundrum seems to be the team’s playmakers failing to make the necessary impact. Tyreek Hill’s return last week provided most of the Chiefs’ explosive plays last week, and is encouraging, but LeSean McCoy has mostly disappeared, Travis Kelce seems to have lost all explosiveness, and the rest of the receiving corps and running backs have receded into the background. This may be accentuated by the lack of time allowed Mahomes by the line, as well as Mahomes’ depleted playmaking ability on one leg. This is where the lack of solutions seems to reach its peak. If the team is not going to rest Mahomes, I only see this problem getting worse until the line gets healthy—especially against a suddenly red-hot Bronco defense—and at that point, we can only hope the most valuable player in the league escapes this portion of the season uninjured, which I do not see as any kind of guarantee.
A breakout week for the defense would not be a surprise if the entire defense was going to be on the field, but the Chiefs made need it regardless this week. The Broncos are not a good team, and after two losses to potential playoff teams, a loss on Thursday against an abysmal Denver team would look entirely different. It’s time for high-priced additions Frank Clark and Tyran Mathieu to start earning those massive paychecks. At this point, the addition and extension of Clark could end up costing Brett Veach his job if it continues to play out the way it has. Mathieu has not been outstanding, but he has been solid—Clark’s lack of impact has been a major shock for a player that cost a first round pick and a seven figure contract.
Like I said last week, it’s still not time to hit the panic button—the Chiefs are still the best team by far in the worst division in football. The losses are going to continue for a while—make no mistake—but there’s plenty of season left, and as long as we get healthy, everything should be rounding into form come playoff time.
