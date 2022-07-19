The Community Family Fun Day is back!
This year the event is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 at the courthouse square. The Anderson family and Kith & Kin will be playing, and A Time to Dance will be performing.
The event is free to the public; however, a freewill donation will be taken for the bands. Organizers will be serving a free hotdog lunch at noon until the food is gone and providing a variety of games/activities.
The community is invited to the Fun Day and encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
