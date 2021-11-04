Sat. Nov. 6
Santa’s Attic craft show is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hiawatha High School. Sponsored by the Brown County Genealogical Society.
Mon. Nov. 8
Toddler Storytime with Traci at 10:30 a.m. every Monday at the Morrill Public Library; the Knitting Club will have its regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Knitting Club at 6 p.m. at Morrill Public Library.
Black Lives Matter Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. in the meeting room at Morrill Public Library and will be discussing the book “The Yellow House: A Memoir by Sarah M. Broom.” All are welcome!
Tues. Nov. 9
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more. One family at a time and sanitizing is done in between each family.
The Quilters Club will be meeting on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Beginning and experienced quilters are invited to join to share projects and educational time. The public is invited.
Discovery Class at Morrill Public Library at 9:30 a.m.
Wed. Nov. 10
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Thurs. Nov. 11, Veterans Dinner at National Guard Armory, Hiawatha at 6:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Homer White American Legion, Post 66, Hiawatha.
The annual Sabetha Veterans Day buffet breakfast will be held at the Buzz Café in Sabetha, beginning at 7 a.m. RSVP to the Buzz at 785-284-3177 no later than 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5.
Morrill Public Library features Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. At 3:45 p.m. is After School is Cool with hands-on activities, crafts and games for grades 1-4.
Grace Acres Ranch, 1022 U.S. 36 Highway, is offering a young adult Bible study for people age 18-22 from 7-9 p.m. Guest pastor provides lesson, light snack, games and fellowship. Message the ranch through their Facebook or call 209-988-3094 with any questions.
Nov. 12-13
The Hiawatha High School music and theater departments will present “A Night on Broadway” for this year’s musical at 7 o’clock both nights at the HHS auditorium. Tickets available at the door.
Mon. Nov. 15
Evening Book Club will meet at 6:00 pm in the meeting room at Morrill Public Library. We will be discussing the book “Waiting for Tom Hanks” by Kerry Winfrey. All are welcome!
Sun. Dec. 5
Horton’s 29th Christmas Luminaries is set for 5:30 — 7 p.m. in downtown Horton and features 15 or more living tableaus with costumed characters portraying some of the major events in the life of Jesus Christ. Route begins at 14th and Central and ends at 14th and First Avenue East. Free event sponsored by South Brown County Ministerial Association. Donations appreciated. If inclement weather occurs, the event could be canceled. Please listen to KNZA (103.9) or call the First Baptist Church at 785-486-2286.
