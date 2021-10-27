Saturday marked the third annual Corn Picking Days, and while the event has changed over the past three years, the soul of the day remained the same—providing visitors and participants alike with a view into agricultural history.
The equipment bustling around the Brown County Historical Society Ag Museum reminded those present of simpler times, but the day itself also cast a light on the struggles of farmers of days gone by.
Corn Picking Day was started by Hiawatha High School alumnus Nathan Wright, as an FFA project, and was held at the Ag Museum in its first year. In year two, the event was hosted by the Wright family at their land west of town.
This year, Corn Picking Day was handed off to the Historical Society, whose board members were happy to keep the event running. BCHS board member Larry Day knew that the Antique Tractor Club was the perfect partner for the event, and the two groups set out to make plans for another successful year of Corn Picking Day.
Alan Torkelson prepared for the day, clearing the majority of the field adjacent to the museum with his antique Oliver combine. But even with more modern equipment than Saturday would feature, mechanical issues caused a couple lost hours, a bit of foreshadowing for what the weekend would bring. With plans for four single- or two-row pickers to tackle the lower field during the day on Saturday, fits and starts and on-the-fly fixes were the order of the day, as the day started with one or two pickers taking to the field at a time.
As the group waited for participants from Scott City to arrive, the antique equipment showed both its simplistic efficiency, and its mechanical frailty, as pickers began to stall out in action or fail to get rolling. As the morning progressed slowly in the field, the action on the periphery was at full speed, with spot fixes and fuel runs and trips back and forth between one group and another, trading parts and tools to get machines up and going. And all the while, on the south end of the field, the corn shucker—which elicited stories from those participating, as well as visitors—plugged along, constantly surrounded by onlookers, working its way through every load brought in.
The limits of the aged machines, which showed in both the tedious output and the constant repairs, afforded a real-life look into what farming was in days gone by, but the real show was in the bustling teamwork and skill of those running the machines—an outstanding reminder of the mindset, the cooperation, and the can-do attitude that farmers have forever relied upon for their livelihoods.
Day, who is a Historical Society board member, as well as a member of the Antique Tractor Club, said BCHS took over Corn Picking Day of course with the goal of educating, but also to give agricultural history connoisseurs an opportunity to shine. Day is hoping to get more younger participants involved as the event goes forward, not wanting to see the knowledge and tradition fade, but instead hoping to spread an appreciation for what previous generations have gone through.
Whether you are an experienced farm hand wanting to relive yesteryear, or have never set foot in a field, mark your calendars for next fall’s Corn Picking Day, and take a trip back in time to the heyday of farming in our corner of Kansas.
