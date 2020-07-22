The Brown County Commission met July 20, and the group heard from County Emergency Manager Don Pounds with the initial suggestions from the SPARK committee. The group approved the purchase of two thermal scanners for USD 415, one coming in at $170,300 and the other at $144,600. Also approved was $9,975.39 to reimburse the county for unbudgeted expenses related to COVID-19.
The commission also approved two sealed bids for properties on the tax sale. A total bid of $2,400 was approved from Brian and Miranda Larabee for 1014 Utah Street in Hiawatha, while a bid of $2,000 was approved from Phillip R. Folsom for 307 State St. in Robinson. Both bids included back taxes and fees.
In other business, the commission voted to approve the July 15 payroll report at a total of $161,693.70, as well as bid for $6,000 with an annual fee of $1,000 for STAR Programming bookkeeping, and to continue to employment of Mary Oswald for another month to conduct health screenings at district court. The commission also voted to approve the 2021 budget for publication.
