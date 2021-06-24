The Brown County Commission met on Monday morning, and the group heard from representatives of the Meals on Wheels program.
The group discussed the hospital dropping out of the project and broke down the cost of meals and what the program needs to continue.
The cost of a meal is almost $8, with $3 per meal paid for by donations, $2 paid for from state and federal funds and $.65 from USDA funds. Another $1.80 is what is needed, and with the group serving approximately 2,500 meals each month, the group is asking for a commitment of an estimated $55,000. Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl said that the group is just starting budget work for the upcoming year and that they will make a decision during that process about what they can and cannot do.
George Bruning was present to discuss the county landfill. Bruning spoke with the commission about hardship allowances for the City of Powhattan after storm damage and also spoke about temporary worker Henry Brown. After an executive session, the commission voted to move Brown to a full-time permanent position.
The commission also heard from Stacy Katen of Family Heritage about potential supplemental insurance policies the county could offer to its employees. The commissioners said they would get back to her in September with a decision.
Also approved at the meeting were a request to install eight Kiwanis flags around the courthouse square for five holidays a year, a motion to move Tami Lehmkuhl to the position of road and bridge secretary and set the probation period wages to $17.75 per hour and a request to purchase an extended warranty for the county’s Case 590SN backhoe for a period of 60 months for $4,350.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.