With COVID-19 restrictions being lifted in St. Joseph, contact tracing, patient isolation and quarantines remain a key part of the city health department’s strategy to keep the virus controlled.
Buchanan County had 794 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths related to COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. The third death was newly reported by the St. Joseph Health Department Tuesday and involved a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.
Nancy King St. Joseph Health Department health educator, said the biggest thing people can do to stay healthy is maintain 6 feet of social distance.
“We will still be isolating the sick and quarantining those that were in close contact,” King said. “Some of the simple things that we can do to mitigate or sort of reduce the number of contacts is that when you’re out in public or when you’re out at work, really practice on maintaining that six feet social distance ... If they’re at least 6 feet away, then they will not be considered a close contact and they will not have to quarantine. “
The removal of restrictions does not go without recommendations for the public, and Mayor Bill McMurray proposed in his Mayoral Advisory recommendations including social distancing as things open back up. Staying in for those who are sick, hand washing and sanitation and not using common-area waiting rooms are other suggestions.
King said the city is on a downward trend with COVID-19, but people should not lose focus on the presence of the virus.
“It’s just important to remember that the virus is still here, and likely the reason why we had a downward trend was because we were all adhering to the guidelines and the things that we were supposed to be doing,” King said.
According to the St. Joseph Health Department, the community testing that took place last week in Downtown St. Joseph included 283 tests conducted with only three people having a positive result for the virus.
As of now, restrictions still are in place at long-term care facilities. A news- release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services addressed how those places will move forward.
“The long-term care facility guidance will be a phased-in approach that will take into consideration many factors, including the current status of COVID-19 in the community and current status of COVID-19 in the facility. In addition, other facility-specific guidance will likely be included in the reopening plan in line with guidance,” the release said.
