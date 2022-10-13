The Mustang football team battled the Linn Bulldogs at home on Friday, Oct. 7, and lost 52-24.

“They played their tails off and represented their team, their school, and their community with a lot of pride,” said Coach Nick Fuemmeler. “They displayed a tremendous amount of toughness, and if you are a part of the DW community, you should be awfully proud of that group.”

Top Videos

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.