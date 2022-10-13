The Mustang football team battled the Linn Bulldogs at home on Friday, Oct. 7, and lost 52-24.
“They played their tails off and represented their team, their school, and their community with a lot of pride,” said Coach Nick Fuemmeler. “They displayed a tremendous amount of toughness, and if you are a part of the DW community, you should be awfully proud of that group.”
DWHS homecoming queen Kyra Johnson and king Braden Simmons were crowned during halftime of the Mustang football game on Friday, Oct. 7.
The Mustangs are scheduled to play at Blue Valley on Friday, Oct.14.
In other Dwest sports news, Mustang varsity volleyball earned second place at a Riverside tournament on Saturday, Oct. 9, going 4-1 for the day. In pool play, they defeated North Platte (25-10, 25-16), McLouth (25-14, 25-10), South Harrison (25-19, 25-7), and St. Joe Christian (25-6, 25-19). In the championship, they lost to JCN (25-19, 14-25, 15-25).
The Mustangs hosted Axtell and Frankfort on Tuesday, Oct. 4 for their last home matches of the season. Both varsity and junior varsity went 2-0.
The Mustang cross country team competed at Sabetha on Thursday, Oct. 6. and at Pleasant Ridge on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Top Videos
The results are as follows:
Sabetha: The girls placed 4th. Claire Cole 4th, Rylan Florence 16th, Lena Leatherman 24th, Aly Gobin 33rd, Cassidy Blanton 34th, Belle Smith 35th, Jaidyn Smith 40th, Lilly Clark 8th (junior varsity), Kamryn McCauley 14th (junior varsity).
Varsity boys: Malakhi Moore 59th.
Pleasant Ridge: Rylan Florence 16th, Cassidy Blanton 32nd, Jaidyn Smith 36th, Kamryn McCauley 18th (junior varsity).
Jacob Blanton 41st, Malakhi Moore, 43rd, Reece Florence 45th, Rafael Silva 17th (junior varsity).
Next up for the Mustangs is the league meet at Centralia on Thursday, Oct. 13, a Jackson Heights meet on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and regionals at Washington County on Saturday, Oct. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.