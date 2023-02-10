Corn field

A combine busts through a corn field east of Hiawatha.

 Joey May | Hiawatha World

In the last four to five years, farmers have enjoyed relatively good times due to high grain prices and fair to above average yields.

Maybe too good, due to nationally publicized information regarding higher inflation, higher interest rates, and the costs of goods and services that will change the landscape of agriculture for the next several years.

