little boy watering

Little boy helping with watering the garden.

 photo by Unsplash

A busy day in the garden can be a good form of exercise. The squats and lunges performed while weeding and carrying bags of mulch and other supplies help work large muscle groups. 

Digging, raking and using a push mower can be physically intense activities also. Because of this, make sure to warm up with some stretching, squats and arm exercises to prevent damage to muscles and ligaments before performing these tasks. 

Injuries from over-exercising by people who want to get outdoors and are enthusiastic to get their gardens going are common in spring, according to United Healthcare. Ailments can range from sore muscles to heart attacks or strokes. Common sense should prevail when going from the winter months to spring and summer activities. 

Chiropractors diagnose and treat clients with a variety of muscular, nervous and skeletal system related health conditions," said Dr. Melinda Pregont, an Atchison chiropractor. "They are especially skilled and are highly trained in conditions of the spine and nervous system. We believe that vertebral dysfunction can lead to skeletal imbalances from joint dysfunction and significantly alters the major bodily functions by affecting the nervous system and increasing the body’s resistance to disease. 

