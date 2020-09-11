Gary and Sandra Shear celebrate 50 years

Gary and Sandra Shear are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married Sept. 19, 1970, at the Presbyterian church, in Hiawatha.
Children: Rachel Shear of Danville, Pennysylvania and Kenneth Shear of Overland Park, Kansas.
Not wanting to put anyone at risk due to the COVID-19, there will not be an open house at this time. Instead, we ask that you join in the celebration of their 50th with a card shower.
Thank you for celebrating with us, on this milestone in our lives.
Please send cards and well wishes to Gary and Sandra Shear at: 511 Kickapoo St. Hiawatha, KS 66434
