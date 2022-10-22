USD 377 superintendent Dr. Andrew Gaddis, second from left, looks on as Vo-Ag Instructor Kayla Bodenhausen explains the function of the recently opened greenhouse on the Atchison County Community Junior/Senior High School campus in Effingham.
USD 377 leaders are hopeful a recent greenhouse installment strengthens the district’s ag-based learning roots.
Plants now growing in the new greenhouse located at the Atchison County Community Junior/Senior High School are from seeds planted from a concept of an outdoor learning campus in past years. However, the growth process will be ongoing for a while.
Dr. Andrew Gaddis described the greenhouse as a key anchor of focus to get it fully and efficiently functioning to its highest capacity.
Wanda Small integrates science, technology, engineering, art/agriculture and mathematics-based learning at Atchison County Community Elementary School.
Vo-Ag Instructor Kayla Bodenhausen, FFA Advisor, agrees there has been much support for the endeavor through charitable donations, private donations and community organizations.
Both instructors have worked throughout the past 10 years to seek grant funding opportunities and donations.
“We are so fortunate and thankful to have the construction completed,” Bodenhausen said. “However, there is still much to do and learn to effectively run it. We look forward to learning and growing in the greenhouse.”
Small agreed there are many people who have helped make the greenhouse possible.
“It is my desire to see many students grow and learn in the greenhouse and in the new building addition.”
Small referred to the multi-purpose addition under construction with expects it will be ready for the 2023-24 school year.
Top Videos
On the table are donations forthcoming for different projects for the Outdoor Learning Campus, Gaddis said. One of these is a donation designated to go toward a small livestock barn.
Recently, USD 377 Board of Education members accepted the donation of a chicken coop with an understanding between the parties that its delivery plans are on hold until later after the greenhouse is functioning at a high level when students and instructors get in step with the operations and coordination of classwork.
Currently, students will be with their respective instructors for 30 to 45 minutes each day during the school week. The time is limited.
“In the future, there are numerous possibilities for what we could offer for our students,” Gaddis said. “And we hope to be able to do so. Right now, the greenhouse is our primary focus.”
Bodenhausen said she is hopeful there will be a few vegetable bedding plants the students will be able to offer for sale to the community as early as spring.
She indicated she is hopeful the students will be able to host larger plant sales in the forthcoming school years.
“Our goal and hope are to provide as many avenues of learning for our students as we can,” Bodenhausen said. “We will continue to work towards those goals.”
Small said it is her desire to see many students grow and learn in both the greenhouse and the building addition after its completion.
“I look forward to having the elementary, junior and senior high students helping each other to make the best better in our district in the near future,” Small said. “And for many years to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.