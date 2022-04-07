The Men's and Women's Track and Field teams competed in the NJCAA Indoor Championships in Pittsburgh, KS on March 3rd. The Scottie Women's Track and Field team finished 8th place overall in the nation, landing the best performance in school history for the program.
For the women's team, four Scotties turned in All-American performances. Santornya Ralliford earned 2nd place in shot put and 4th in the weighted throw. Jazmyn James brought home 4th place in shot put and Shakera Williams was right behind her, landing a 5th place finish respectably. Calleisha Chance placed 4th in the pentathlon and 3rd place in the nation in high jump.
The Scottie Men's Track and Field team finished 24th in the nation, with two Scotties earning All-American status. Chris Brown placed 6th in shot put while Ricardo Smith placed 5th in heptathlon.
Coach William Fairhurst had a few comments on the indoor season.
"I was really pleased with the results of my first indoor season here at Highland CC. I'm impressed with the throwers on the women's team, they scored a lot of points for us. That helped us to an 8th place finish which is the highest indoor season finish in history for Highland. I am really looking forward to what these kids can do outdoors as well."
Highland started their outdoor season on March 24th at the ESU Relays in Emporia, KS. They had a great showing, with six Scotties qualifying for nationals. Santornya Ralliford qualified for nationals in discus. Calleisha Chance and Dayjahney Hibbert also qualified in high jump.
For the men, Chris Brown qualified in the shot put, while Jarno Zuccoli and Odayne Harris both qualified in the javelin on their first throw.
The Men's and Women's Track and Field teams will be competing again April 1st at the Southwest Baptist Invite in Bolivar, MO.
