Hiawatha Elementary school has announced that second-grade teacher Ashlyn Riley was nominated to represent USD 415 for this year's Horizon Award.
Principal Paul Carver said the Kansas Horizon Award program identifies and recognizes representatives of excellent teaching in the elementary and secondary classrooms of the state. The mission of the program is to recognize exemplary first-year teachers who perform in a way that distinguishes them as outstanding.
"Ashlyn Riley is an example of how any person can have a powerful impact on a school, contribute to teamwork, and show leadership qualities despite her beginning teacher status," shared Carver. "Challenges related to COVID helped define last year, but by combining her values and skillsets, Ms. Riley stepped up in a significant capacity. Working with the elementary school’s staff, she demonstrated several digital tools to help transition students to remote learning. These are among the many traits that make her a worthy representative for the Horizon Award."
Riley said she was very honored to be recognized as the district Kansas Horizon Award nominee.
“Despite the challenges of teaching in the middle of a pandemic, I thoroughly enjoyed my first year teaching for USD 415," she said. "I am very thankful for the wonderful staff of Hiawatha Elementary, my awesome students, and my very supportive team. I could not have asked for a better district in which to start my teaching career.”
Candidates nominated for the Horizon Award then complete an application process where reviewers at the state level score the applications and select 32 teachers total from across the state.
"Our school is fortunate to have Ms. Riley on staff working with our students," Carver added
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.