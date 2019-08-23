A 20-year-old Hiawatha entered a plea to two felony counts of aggravated battery in connection with a child sex case in Brown County District Court.
Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill said Teaini Simmons entered a plea on Friday in Brown County District Court to two person felony counts of aggravated battery, resulting in cancellation of a jury trail that was set for Sept. 11.
"The State of Kansas indicated that the plea was entered with the agreement of law enforcement who worked the case after consultation with the victim’s family due to potential evidentiary issues that could have arisen at trial on the original charges and to avoid the trauma associated with testifying in such cases," Hill said.
Simmons was arrested in May 2018 and initially charged with felony rape of a child under the age of 14 and felony aggravated indecent liberties with a child, following an investigation by the Hiawatha Police Department, who was contacted by a concerned citizen that Simmons was allegedly romantically involved with a child under the age of 14.
In February of this year, Simmons was declared competent to stand trial after an evaluation by KANZA Mental Health. Following a preliminary hearing that same month, a judge determined there was sufficient evidence for Simmons to be bound over to District Court on charges of rape and aggravated indecent liberties with a child. In March, Simmons entered pleas of not guilty to both charges.
Simmons is free on $100,000 bond and sentencing is set for Sept. 27, where Simmons will face a sentence of between 11 and 34 months on each charge.
