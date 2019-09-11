The Red Hawk Coffee Talks with the superintendent of schools will continue with the new academic year - with a little change.
Lonnie Moser, Hiawatha superintendent, said he is looking forward to starting up the new year with a whole new set of Red Hawk Coffee Talks - the first set for 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26 at Lottie's restaurant in downtown Hiawatha.
Moser implemented the Red Hawk Talk a year ago — setting a morning coffee break and inviting patrons of the community to come in and visit with him and other patrons.
Moser said there will be coffee and rolls in the back room at Lottie's and he encouraged patrons to stop by for a visit in a come-and-go atmosphere. He also hoped some of the regular restaurant customers will stop by and say hello.
Moser said he wants patrons of the district who no longer have children in school to also feel welcome.
“I hear from the parents typically, but it’s the other patrons of the district I don’t always hear from and I want to know what’s on their minds,” he said. “I also want to give them an opportunity to get to know what’s going on in the district.”
Moser emphasized again that the coffee talks are very informal and are not a meeting. Just a come-and-go coffee break and a chance to visit!
