A 20-year-old Willis man has been bound over on rape charges in Brown County District Court.
Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill said Anthony “AJ” Lay appeared in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.
“After presented of evidence today that included testimony of the victim, a detective with the Hiawatha PD and digital forensic evidence from cellular phones, the Brown County District Court found probable cause that A.J. Lay committed the offense of rape and bound him over for arraignment,” Hill said.
Lay was formally charged Jan. 9, 2018 in connection with an alleged rape of an individual over the age of 18, according to court documents.
The case was investigated by the Hiawatha Police Department.
Lay was also arrested in January in Hiawatha on burglary and theft charges relating to a break-in in Atchison County and also faces charges of possession of stolen property in addition to other charges in Brown County.
He was accused of allegedly burglarizing Armstrong Tires in rural Muscotah several times, allegedly using a fake name to possess tire orders, then failing to pick them up. It’s alleged Lay broke into the business at least six times since early December and the amount placed on stolen items is around $8,000.
Brown County authorities had received tips about Lay allegedly selling stolen goods — which led to a joint investigation between the two counties.
Hill said since the rape case had lasted so long Lay’s lawyer requested a continuance.
Lay remains incarcerated in Brown County Jail on a combined $115,000 bond and is set for arraignment at 2 p.m. on Oct. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.