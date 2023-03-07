Let me take a moment to brag a little!! I love Brown County Historical Society's museums! I absolutely adore talking to everyone I encounter; I love the research! I love all the things I have been able to learn and create due to my position within the museums! Whenever I walk into the museum, or someone calls me, sending me off on a history exploration, I get to be a part of it! For me, the investigations are so incredibly remarkable! I am so honored to be a part of the journey with everyone I have had the chance to meet along this incredible journey! The story of each person is a privilege! I love sharing the uniqueness of each gem of his or her history! Please make no mistake; I don't discriminate. I cannot think of a single piece of history that I do not get entirely nerdy in anticipation!
I love that each year since I began working for the museum, I get to be a part of the One Room Schoolhouse Program and help alongside Mrs. Mary Benson as she takes the children back into 1912 for the most incredible days. I loved that every day the one-room schoolhouse program operates, Gene Swearingen took time out of his day to each lunch with the children and share his experience from the one-room schoolhouse. Gene's smile lit up the room, and lunch will undoubtedly be quieter this year as Gene will not be with the children. Now that I have shared just a few of the pieces (reasons) the museums are so extraordinary, I hope each of you will consider visiting soon and perhaps discovering some of the many ways you can contribute to keeping history and all the mysteries alive. As always, there is so much more to every story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover! #historymysteries #travel
Jere and Patty Bruning Memorial Building! The Bruning family designed the building carrying out wishes that inspire future generations with hope and a love of all things history. The builders have recently completed the Aspen interior walls!
Windmill Museum, the future home of an additional 40 Windmills! The project is waiting on windmills to begin entering the facility.
HAATS Art Walk, Plamann History Center will feature elementary school art for the month of March 2023. We hope you will be planning your next visit where you will be able to see some of the artistic creations of local students.
Windmill Lane Flea Market, June 9-10th, 2023. Vendor spots are $50.00 for a 20 X 20 spot, no exceptions on pricing for each spot and location.
