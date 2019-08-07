Executive Director/Curator
Have you got a stereoscope in your family treasure chest? The images once placed in the monarch viewer catapult the world into the intended viewer’s mind! These images, to name a few, and there are approximately 500 in the collection donated include locations such as British Columbia, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Germany, Russia Peru, Siam, Japan, even the Capital in Washington D.C. and the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. For individuals all around the world, particularly those in our little corner of the world in Brown County, Kansas images vibrantly jump to life. Such a treasure! So with that I ask, what will you see when you bring your image into view. As always there is so much more to this and every story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover. Until then may all your history mysteries be filled with wonder! #HistoryMysteries
Did you know that stereoscopes were popular in the late 1800s – early 1900s? These viewers take an ordinary 2D photo and transforming it into a 3D image. The two pictures placed side by side on the viewer card. When you look through the stereoscope, the photograph then brilliantly displayed in 3D! Typically, information about the image detailed on the obverse. These photographs are amazing, especially when you consider how long ago this technology was developed!
For a more detailed history of the stereoscope and viewer follow the link below.
http://www.oac.cdlib.org/findaid/ark:/13030/ft1q2n999m/admin
Betty (Wenger) Barnes stopped by for a visit bearing treasures for the Brown County Historical Society. Betty donated beautiful stereoscopes, viewer, and photographs to the Brown County Historical Society Memorial Auditorium. Did you know that Betty (Wenger) Barnes was crowned Queen of the Halloween Frolic, in 1947? Betty (Wenger) Barnes was 15 when she is crowned and was from Powhattan, Kansas. The queen candidates were interviewed and had dinner at the Redman Hotel in Hiawatha, Kansas. Betty crowned Queen of the Halloween Frolic at the Hiawatha Memorial Auditorium.
