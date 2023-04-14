Alternative methods of therapy and medicine are growing, with many holistic stores opening to meet the demand.
Holistic Herbs CBD is run by Kathy and Chris Reynolds and has made an impact in Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri since the couple opened locations in both St. Joseph and Atchison.
The Reynoldses became interested in CBD, a cannabidiol that can be derived from hemp or non-hemp plants, in 2019 when Chris tore his rotator cuff and tried other options for pain that weren't working for him.
"Somebody said we should try CBD and we weren't really familiar with the cannabidiol products," Kathy Reynolds said.
After running out of a bottle of CBD, her husband quickly realized how much the product significantly helped his pain.
"In a couple days he said, 'You have got to stop what you are doing, we have got to go back to that store and I've got to get another bottle because the pain is back and it is absolutely excruciating," Kathy Reynolds said.
She said that's when they started to fully grasp the potential for plant-based products.
"When we started checking into it a little more and understanding about the cannabidiols and the types of thing they can relieve, we thought that everybody should know about this," Kathy Reynolds said. "There weren't a lot of stores selling it at the time."
She said many people were apprehensive about trying the products they were selling when they first opened in June 2019 in Atchison.
"I honestly would have some people who would dash in here and say, 'Oh I didn't want anyone one to see me come in,' because obviously a lot of these products are perceived as marijuana," Kathy Reynolds said. "They just weren't as informed about these and it was just a learning experience for a lot of people in the community."
She said educating customers on holistic products is a top priority in how she and her husband run their business.
"We try and educate all new users to the benefits of these products," Kathy Reynolds said. "The education and people just trying it and discovering for themselves just how much it can help has really helped promote the industry."
Trying holistic methods also can make people feel more in control of their treatment, Chris Reynolds said.
"I think they just get overwhelmed by the pharmaceutical and insurance side," he said. "People just feel disconnected with a simple path to take care of themselves."
She said awareness of alternative therapy paths has become more popular as questions and concerns continue to arise around other methods people have used for hundreds of years.
"If you think back to so many ancient civilizations like Egyptians, Native Americans and Asians they used these types of products for thousands of years because they worked for them," Kathy Reynolds said. "I think people have been wanting to get back to a more natural type of product. There are so many potentially harmful side effects of things even like ibuprofen."
She touched on the benefit some cannabidiol plants can have.
"When our internal reserve sort of gets out of whack it might be something as simple as environmental changes that cause a person to have anxiety and depression as we age," Kathy Reynolds said. "It's quite remarkable how it interacts with our body to just refill our internal reserve and kind of put us back in balance."
She stressed the importance of doing research and knowing who you're buying from if you are a new customer of holistic and plant-based products.
"I would just tell people to be sure you trust who you are getting it from and where are they getting their products from as well," Kathy Reynolds said. "Do they have lab reports and is the company they buy from reputable? Those are all things we try to research and make sure we have on all of our products because they are not all made the same."
Chris Reynolds said he encourages anyone who wants to try an alternative to traditional medicine to give holistic methods a chance.
"It's kind of reassuring especially when you have these old-timers come into the shop complaining about aches and pains," he said. "You may not be able to get rid of those when you take CBD but at least you make the pain manageable."
