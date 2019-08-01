Homer White Week kicked off Wednesday night in Hiawatha around the courthouse square downtown.
The Lions Club served up burgers and dogs, there were a couple dozen beautiful antique cars, trucks and motorcycles out for a car show and the Community Jazz Band played.
All of this was a kick-off to the 4-day celebration of Hiawatha’s hometown hero Homer White, who was laid to rest Aug. 3, 1919 after being killed in action in Germany at the end of World War I. White was a motorcycle courier and was killed in February of 1919 in an accident. While Armistic Day had already happened — Nov. 11, 1918 — President Harding didn’t sign Congress’s resolution declaring the war had ended until July 1921, so the U.S. still had a military presence there until then.
White’s family raised money to bring him home for burial and he was laid to rest at Hiawatha Cemetery following a large funeral procession that involved much of the community.
In an effort to celebrate White’s sacrifice 100 years ago — and also celebrate the 100th anniversary of the American Legion — the Homer White Post 66 in Hiawatha planned this celebration.
Other activities included Thursday night’s picnic at the Brown County Historical Society’s Ag Museum. Friday night will be a dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Fisher Community Center in Hiawatha. Everyone is welcomed for great food, social sharing, history replayed by special guests and a Homer White remembrance. No RSVP is necessary and the dinner is a freewill offering.
The winner of the downtown window-decorating contest will be announced at the dinner.
On Saturday will be a Patriotic Procession at noon, from the courthouse square to the Hiawatha Cemetery — following a Color Guard, a flag-colored caisson, horse-drawn wagons and riders, military vehicles, Legion Patriot Riders, Christian riders, bicycle riders and walkers.
The community is invited to come out to the banquet and to not only watch the procession, but join in as well.
