Hard to Believe God’s In Control? Just Try Believing for 30 Days!

As we bid farewell – or ‘good riddance’ – to 2022, we mark the passage of ‘time’: a concept human beings tend to take far too seriously. Sometimes we even try to apply the notion of linear time to God; which is rather like characters in a painting insisting that the artist who painted them must also be made of paint, and must live on a canvas that hangs on a wall somewhere.

