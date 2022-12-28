Hard to Believe God’s In Control? Just Try Believing for 30 Days!
As we bid farewell – or ‘good riddance’ – to 2022, we mark the passage of ‘time’: a concept human beings tend to take far too seriously. Sometimes we even try to apply the notion of linear time to God; which is rather like characters in a painting insisting that the artist who painted them must also be made of paint, and must live on a canvas that hangs on a wall somewhere.
Time applies to us, not to God.
The human brain is incapable of comprehending infinity, eternity, or even really big numbers. We can do the math and so forth, but actually understanding trillions or quadrillions, let alone God, who is Eternal, without end or beginning… well, forget it. This is why God, in whom all things live and move and have their being (Acts 17:28), gives people on Earth the protection, and the limit, of time. Time is the canvas on which we “paint” our lives; the “viewer” God gives us when we are born, so we can navigate life with some kind of order, without becoming overwhelmed by the world around us, or the vastness of eternity. We might even think of time as being the human equivalent of the blinkers on the eyes of a draft horse, to keep him focused on his task of pulling a plow or a carriage.
For us to quibble about “how old,” or “how long,” or “how many years,” in God’s design is like the earthworm looking up at a person and thinking, “I’ll bet they eat the best dirt.” (So why do we worry about “getting old?”) “Soon enough,” our eternal soul will experience eternity, no longer fettered by the lanyard of time.
So, as some people agree that it’s now the “year 2023” (some people have other numbers for this new year), many of us might be making “resolutions.” Yet, because we are limited by “time,” and because our lives are already chaotic, committing to a whole year of new behavior may seem overwhelming right now. How about this: believe God’s promises for 30 days. No matter what’s happening in your life, choose to believe, for 30 days, that it’s part of God’s plan. Choose to believe that it’s happening for you and not to you; to help you to become the person God created you to be. No matter what. When something works out, against all odds, believe that it’s because God sent help straight from Heaven. (Just finding your phone or your keys counts!) When the news you get seems bad, believe that God will supply all the grace you need to emerge victorious. When your busy mind starts to argue, and say things like, “this isn’t God’s plan. That was just a coincidence. This news is too awful. God is not in control,” put your hands up, say, “stop – I promised to believe for 30 days.” And then, go ahead with your day. It’s just for 30 days. At the end of 30 days, take a moment, make a list and see if God has given you enough evidence to support this 30-day resolution. If so, then commit to another 30 days.
Sure, it may not make sense to our materialist society, but faith is like that. My hunch is that, by the 30-day mark, we’ll be surprised to see what God has done, and what God continues to do.
Here’s to a new “year” of moving closer and closer to the fullness of the Kingdom of Heaven!
