Several local 4-Hers earned recognition with their projects at the Kansas State Fair.
Kirsten Smith-Willis All Stars: Photography, Color Photos-3 years or less - red; Clothing and Textiles-purple; Needle Arts - blue; FFA Horticulture medium vegetable specimen plate-blue.
Kailea Smith-Willis All Stars: Photography Color Photos - blue; Clothing and Textiles-purple; Visual Art-multi-color; FFA Horticulture medium vegetable specimen plate-red; Fashion Review construction presentation-red.
Kaden Smith-Willis All Stars: Photography-black and white-blue; FFA Horticulture medium vegetable specimen plate-red.
Megan Brockhoff-Fairview Willing Workers: Photography-black and white-blue.
Kenzie Ploeger Morrill Tip-Top: Nutrition Educational Exhibit-blue.
Brenna Ward-Mt. Zion Rustlers: Visual Art-multi-color.
