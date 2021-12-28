Local 4H Clubs came out a few weeks ago for Achievement Night.
This is an event, where 4Hers receive the awards they earned throughout this past year in 4H.
The following are the award winners:
Clover bud pin: Alton Hartter, Will Hartter and Laila Torkelson
Membership pin: back row: Berkleigh Torkelson, Mia Torkelson, Isabella White, Mylee Young, Caleb Manche, Ryder Rice, Max Selland, Henry Woods
Bronze pin: Daniel Brady, Jackson Meyer, Elizabeth Brady, Lydia Hartter
Clover pin: Karson Linck, Josie Baker, Anna Selland, Chloe Rice, Adaylee Welch, Flint Lowdermilk, Caleb Heiniger, Justin Selland
Emerald pin: Jenna Geisendorf, Kenzie Ploeger
Silver pin: Kirsten Smith, Tabitha Rice, Grace Covert, Devynn Wenger, Leah Kesler, Bentley Selland
Silver Guard pin: Sarah Brady, Ashley Brady, Logan Ploeger, Eli Geisendorf, Austynn Wenger, Aiden Jamvold, Emily Baker
Leadership pin: Aden Geisendorf, Carly Hutfles Gold Pin- Lyttia Linck
Gold Guard pin: Kaden Smith, Carolyn Schuetz, Brenna Ward, Addy Kopp, Camden Thonen
Key Award: Jake Rieger, Fairview Willing Workers
I Dare You award: Clarissa Jamvold, Willis All-Stars (Is down below)
Beef Award: Bentley Selland, Willis All-Stars
Sheep Award: Mylee Young, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers
Swine Award: Kaden Smith, Willis All-Stars
Reach For Excellence award: Jesse Ploeger, Morrill Tip Top 4H club
The beef, sheep and swine awards along with the Reach for Excellence are sponsored by Frontier Farm Credit.
