At each bend in the road, we peer cautiously around it, wondering where it will take us. Much the same in life. At each juncture we wonder where God is taking us. How can we be sure the plans and decisions we are making are in God’s Will?
His Word holds the key and the assurance that God is able to take you where He wants you to go and that is always good! The Holy Spirit was sent by Jesus to guide, direct, and comfort us. His leading always follows the Footsteps of Jesus.
If you are going where Jesus would not go…saying what Jesus would not say…He is NOT the one leading you. To follow in His footsteps is to follow His Example. To be led by Him is to follow His Word and to keep His Commandments. We know the Holy Spirit will not lead us to disobey, to sin, or to do what is contradictory to His Word. We know the Spirit leads us to obey, avoid sin, and to do what we are instructed to do in the Bible. If you aren’t sure, look at Jesus. He is our example. He is our Savior. Keep doing what you know is God’s Will.
What does the Lord require of you? “To act justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God.” Micah 6:8. That may sound simple at first glance, but it calls us to be very introspective. It calls us to carefully examine our words, our actions, our thoughts. We often beg God to show us His Will. We often believe this means, “give me a feeling, or a sign”. God has already done that. We need to get up and act upon it.
Do what you know IS His Will and your answer will come. Why should we expect God to show us His Will for the future when we do not acknowledge and act upon it in the present? Spend time in His Word. God has given His Light to us, not so we will simply have it but so we will live by it.
Psalm 119:105, “Thy Word is a Lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.” A light is not of much use unless we use it, is it? It is important to remember Jesus was tempted and tried in every possible manner that we have been, yet He did not sin. He knows. He understands. He is ever interceding on our behalf. Very often we need to simply put ourselves aside, our feelings aside, and continue on, doing what we KNOW is in God’s Will. Life is a long-distance marathon, not a one-mile race. Remember that. Don’t focus on the imminent but look ahead. A Godly character will finish well, regardless of the position or obstacles before them.
