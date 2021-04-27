For $7 US dollars, you can purchase 500 followers on Instagram. For $22, you can buy 1000 Facebook likes. And for $395.67, you can buy 30,000 likes on TikTok. This means you can give the impression that your social media content is really popular. Guaranteed instant delivery!
Pitiful? Perhaps. But this seems to be symptomatic of a society that is terrified of failure and criticism – to the point that we base our self-worth on the number of little “thumbs up” signs on a glowing, flat, plastic rectangle, and will pay good money to increase the number of those little thumbs on our glowing, flat , plastic rectangles.
Do not be afraid to fail. Failure – positive failure – is actually a great gift. Failure is when we fall short of the mark – either because the mark is set high, or because we are not ready to achieve the goal. Failure lets us know we need to train harder, study harder, or find a teacher or mentor who can help us. Without failure, we would never find new cures for disease; we would never find new ways to make our world safer and healthier for ourselves and our children. A successful athlete that trains her muscles to failure one day will return to her training the next day, able to do just a little bit more than she could before. This is what positive failure is.
Even failure in our life endeavors can be a way forward, through the valley into the light, because failure shows us what doesn’t work, so we can concentrate of figuring out what does. The sculptor Michelangelo said, “the greater danger for most of us lies not in setting our aim too high and falling short; but in setting our aim too low, and achieving our mark.”
Someday, our lives will depend on you. We won’t care what your GPA was in high school or college. We certainly won’t care how many little thumbs you accumulated on your glowing rectangles. We will care, however, if you actually did your work in medical school, paid attention and learned how to handle a scalpel, when you are replacing our heart valve. We will care if you learned how to weld a joint in a gas pipe, or the superstructure of a bridge as we drive across the Missouri River. We will care if you learned how to argue your cases successfully in court when we need justice. We will care if you learned the lessons that history teaches us, when you are in a position of leadership in the United States. We will care if you have compassion for others, and for the world, when you teach our children. We will care if you take seriously what it means to show the love of Christ, when you help us to eat our meal in the nursing home.
Our prayers are with you, as you succeed and fail beautifully. God is with you in every success and every failure – and God can bring the most wonderful things out of the most unlikely life events. Do not be afraid to succeed. Do not be afraid to fail. In fact, as Jesus tells us, do not to be afraid at all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.