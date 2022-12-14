The lights are all aglow, the decorations are up, the gifts are all bought and wrapped, the cookies and candies and holiday treats are all baked… in my imagination, not in reality. This may be one of those “messy” Christmas years, and I have had my share. But our pursuit of perfect can make stress rather than joy the dominate feeling of the season. And I am for more joy.
We sometimes mistake “happiness” for joy. We may long for the perfect gift, the perfect Christmas Eve service, the perfect dinner, a reunion and reconciliation, and long for the reward of happiness that comes. It is a personal emotion, a reward, a little shot of dopamine that gives us all the feels. Joy is more than feels, and more than just for me. Joy is the response of the Shepherds abiding in the fields. Joy is the magnification of God’s presence in Mary. Joy is the response to the very gift of Christmas: the celebrations, the customs, the movies and shows, the carols and silly songs. Joy is the response to the grace that comes to us at Christmas. I think joy is also contagious. I think that we are called to reflect and give joy much as we are called to reflect and show grace and reflect and show love. Grace and love can be hard work. And so can joy, because sometimes joy comes in the midst of our messy and imperfect celebrations.
I love Christmas songs, all kinds, not just the ones in the hymnal. Sometimes, the so called secular song just hits the right notes and evokes this thing called joy. At my visit to Vintage Park this week, I talked about a messy Christmas from my childhood, and how joy came to a place of my unhappiness. And we talked about the songs we had to hear at Christmas, from “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” to “Silent Night”. What is the one song that brings joy to you at Christmas? Is it a memory of Christmas Eve candlelit services with “O Come All Ye Faithful” or “Angels We Have Heard on High” or a stirring “O Holy Night”? Perhaps it is the songs of those great Christmas shows like the Whos in Whoville singing “Welcome Christmas” or the Peanuts gang singing “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” or Sam the Snowman singing “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” or “Have a Holly Jolly Christmas.” Maybe its even Mariah Carey singing, “All I Want for Christmas is You.” What ever brings you joy in the mess where you are.
My joy song is “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”. It seems like a little bit of pop fluff from the 1940’s. It was featured in the Judy Garland movie, “Meet Me in St. Louis”, but the big hit from that musical was “Clang, Clang, Clang went the Trolley!” The movie is a bit of nostalgia about the early 20th century, and the small problems of an upper middle-class family living there.
And to comfort her little sister, who is distraught about the prospects of moving to New York, Judy Garland sings, “Have yourself a merry little Christmas, Let your heart be light, Next year all our troubles, will be out of sight.” A piece of MGM musical fluff. Except the song and the movie were written in 1942, when our country was engaged in a world war and the prospects for our troubles being out of sight was ridiculous. The song represents a radical hope in the face of tragedy, and joy in the face of a very messy Christmas. Just like the hope and joy that erupted from that first very messy and complicated Christmas.
So have yourself a merry little Christmas now. With Joy and Peace and Hope and Love.
