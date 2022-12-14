Church graphic

The lights are all aglow, the decorations are up, the gifts are all bought and wrapped, the cookies and candies and holiday treats are all baked… in my imagination, not in reality. This may be one of those “messy” Christmas years, and I have had my share. But our pursuit of perfect can make stress rather than joy the dominate feeling of the season. And I am for more joy.

We sometimes mistake “happiness” for joy. We may long for the perfect gift, the perfect Christmas Eve service, the perfect dinner, a reunion and reconciliation, and long for the reward of happiness that comes. It is a personal emotion, a reward, a little shot of dopamine that gives us all the feels. Joy is more than feels, and more than just for me. Joy is the response of the Shepherds abiding in the fields. Joy is the magnification of God’s presence in Mary. Joy is the response to the very gift of Christmas: the celebrations, the customs, the movies and shows, the carols and silly songs. Joy is the response to the grace that comes to us at Christmas. I think joy is also contagious. I think that we are called to reflect and give joy much as we are called to reflect and show grace and reflect and show love. Grace and love can be hard work. And so can joy, because sometimes joy comes in the midst of our messy and imperfect celebrations.

