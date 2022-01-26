While cleaning an old trunk I found a prayer book from my Great Grandmother on my mother’s side of our family.
Mom kept a lot of things; this was written around the turn of the century 1916 and I would like to share it noting the way things are today.
Heavenly father forgives us if we say we feel just fine when we don’t
Father forgive us when we say we shall do thy will and we won’t.
Dear Lord forgive us when we frown, when its so much easier when we smile
Please forgive us when we fall short of walking the extra mile
Forgive us lord when we fail to show a lost soul the right way.
And whether they are from castle or jail. In your
“Holy word “you say a cup of cold water if you will give in my name; you will receive a reward and if for me, you will truly live,
I will be your savior and lord
AMEN
Writer unknown 1916
The folks of that era were having problems also but with faith and determination they overcome and kept America and many others safe.
We may be approaching more world direst so pray for those in our military
In today’s world we have many challenges ahead, but we can over come and with strength and faith
Psalm 46:1-3 God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble Isaiah 41:10 so do not fear, I am with you, do not be dismayed, for I am your God, I will strengthen you and help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.
To everyone: we can overcome just keep the faith and don’t hesitate to pray to JESUS and ask for help and direction.
