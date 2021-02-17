Did you ever lose something? Maybe we should call it misplaced that sounds a little better.
Some of the most common lost items you may recognize; your glasses, wallet, purse, cell phone, watch, an important document, check book, car keys and a myriad of other things big and small.
I recall a comment many years ago from my Mom when I misplaced some homework from school.
I told Mom I’ve looked everywhere, she replied, “If you looked everywhere you would have found it.”
Good advice as always from her, God rest her soul. Asking others is the norm, It’s our first reaction to retrieve what you may have lost.
I recently lost my Social Security Card. I looked in all the logical places and still no card was found.
I reflected on Mom’s comment all those years ago, so I looked a little harder. Guess what? Yes, I found my Social Security card even though it seemed impossible.
This was not the first time Mom helped me find something. She gave me faith when I was very young. Unfortunately, many years ago after my military service I lost my faith, but she helped me find it again. Faith is the most important thing in my life today for me and my family.
Many have lost their faith and are searching for it. Let’s pray for them and hope they find it like I did.
Hebrews 11.1 Faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.
Faith brings healing, prosperity, peace, love, joy, and blessings of emotions to your life. Thank you Jesus!
My mom’s favorite.
Matthew 17:20 He said to them “Because of your little faith, for truly I say to you, if you have faith like a grain of a mustard seed, you will say to this mountain; Move from here to there and it will move. Nothing will be impossible.
Keep your faith close and you will never have to look for it.
Almighty God you are my refuge and my shield; your word is my source of hope. Lord sustain us as you promised, that we may live.
