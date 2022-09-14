Church graphic

Jesus knew that His hour was approaching. Soon He would be lifted up and become the sacrifice for the sins of humanity. While His mind was on this hour, His disciples were contemplating who would be the greatest in the kingdom. Jesus responded, “And whoever desires to be first among you, let him be your slave – just as the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give His life a ransom for many.” (Matthew 20:27-28).

Jesus entered this world with the purpose of shedding His blood so that we through Him might have the hope of life everlasting in heaven with Him. He lived His life pure, perfect, and free from sin (Hebrews 4:15). Because of this, He was the only One qualified to be the sin sacrifice. Therefore, it is only through Him that we can be washed of our sins and reconciled unto God the Father.

