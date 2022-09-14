Jesus knew that His hour was approaching. Soon He would be lifted up and become the sacrifice for the sins of humanity. While His mind was on this hour, His disciples were contemplating who would be the greatest in the kingdom. Jesus responded, “And whoever desires to be first among you, let him be your slave – just as the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give His life a ransom for many.” (Matthew 20:27-28).
Jesus entered this world with the purpose of shedding His blood so that we through Him might have the hope of life everlasting in heaven with Him. He lived His life pure, perfect, and free from sin (Hebrews 4:15). Because of this, He was the only One qualified to be the sin sacrifice. Therefore, it is only through Him that we can be washed of our sins and reconciled unto God the Father.
As we look back to the cross of Calvary, we observe several significant aspects to the death of Christ on the cross. These observations are designed to strengthen our faith and our trust in Christ. With that increase of faith, our resolve to live faithfully will also be enhanced.
No one took His life from Him. No one on earth could take the life of Christ away from Him apart from His will. He stated, “No one takes it from Me, but I lay it down of Myself. I have power to lay it down, and I have power to take it again. This commandment I have received from My Father.” (John 10:18).
Jesus did not just utter these words, but He proved them with power. When He was still in His infancy, Herod decreed to put all the male children two and under to death. Despite his efforts, he could not take the life of Christ. No one could take it from Him. He laid it down willingly.
He laid down His life for His sheep. Jesus contrast Himself against the hireling who does not care for the sheep (John 10:11-13). The hireling will flee in the face of danger. Jesus, however, lays His life down for the sheep to protect them from any harm that threatens.
Our greatest threat is sin itself. Sin separates us from God (Isaiah 59:1-2). Sin enslaves us (John 8:34). If left undone, sin always brings forth death (Romans 6:23). Therefore, Jesus became the perfect sacrifice for us so that we through Him might have life everlasting.
We love and serve Christ. Our response to all the love that Christ has shown toward us should be love and devotion to Him. John wrote, “We love Him because He first loved us.” (1John 4:19). Jesus said, “If you love Me, keep My commandments.” (John 14:15) It is, therefore, our love for Christ that motivates our obedience to Him.
We are at war with sin. During these times we must remember that temptations lose their luster when we are focused of Christ and His great love for us. So, the next time you are faced with a temptation you are struggling to bear, remember the great love Christ has for you and the great ransom He paid to redeem you from sin.
