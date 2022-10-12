I love this season. I don’t mean pumpkin spice everything season, I like to restrict pumpkin spice to pumpkin pie. Locally, it is the time between the Maple Leaf festival and the Halloween Frolic, when the bounty of color wrought from the devotion to the maples brightens our streets. Recently I caught up with some acquaintances at a conference in Kansas City, and when I said I had been moved to Hiawatha, all remarked how beautiful the town was. It is of course also “forget your coat at work or school season” because of the cool mornings and warm afternoons. But mostly it is a season of harvest.
One of the great old hymns is “Great is Thy Faithfulness”. It’s second verse recounts God’s constancy this way:
Summer and winter and springtime and harvest
Sun, moon and stars in their courses above
Join with all nature in manifold witness
To Thy great faithfulness, mercy and love
This is the season of harvest, not just of the corn and the beans, but of all the bounty of God’s faithfulness. And to me, that harvest is of gratitude. Like many others, I preached on the healing of the 10 lepers this past Sunday. If you recall that story from Luke, all 10 were “made clean” but only one, a Samaritan, went back to thank Jesus. Jesus says to him, “Your faith has made you well.” It occurred to me that we could just as well say, “Your gratitude has saved you.”
Gratitude, thankfulness, is a witness to our faith. Gratefulness, the attitude of having gratitude, opens us up to a completely different way of being in the world. It opens us up to a sense of grace instead of judgement. It lets us see the world through the eyes of abundance instead of scarcity, through the eyes of generosity instead of parsimony, of hospitality instead of suspicion, of love instead of division. That is the harvest season we long to experience.
This summer, I was elected to serve as the President of the Hiawatha Ministerial Alliance, probably because I talked too much during the meetings. I have a vision for Hiawatha to be a beautiful community, as beautiful as the maples, as abundant as the fields that surround us, and generous in grace and thanksgiving.
In my last column, I talked about sowing the seeds of love everywhere. Ecclesiastes tells us that for everything there is a season. Now is the season of harvesting the seeds we plant with gratitude.
