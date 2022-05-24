This year’s 52nd annual Memorial Day remembrance and celebration is a significant federal holiday for all Americans. The first noteworthy observation occurred on May 30, 1868 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. According to historical archives, this commemorative day was also established as Decoration Day because people decorated graves after the Civil War, honoring men and women who courageously sacrificed their lives for our country. We’re thankful to God for volunteers who still decorate graves with flowers and the American flag to respect and honor our soldiers’ ultimate sacrifice. Families will gather for Memorial Day and honor loved ones by visiting cemeteries and memorials. Such activities generate emotional expressions of heartfelt tears, while cherished memories of military personnel are also shared. On behalf of Hiawatha First Baptist Church, we’re in prayerful support for God’s comforting presence and renewed strength for families around the world, and in our Brown County communities, who suffered loss due to military service involvement.
In this season of remembrance, we also reflect on the military connections our Veterans have as they treasure the friendships they established within their military units and with relatives of fallen heroes. When sons and daughters enlist in the military, they are young with confident goals and visions of success for life’s future possibilities. The United States Military Armed Forces Administration strive to educate and communicate professional specialized skills to help enlisted men and women become productive citizens throughout life. Having served my country for 20 years in the United States Air Force, I’m blessed to be a Veteran. We should remember the families that share in our military’s sacrifice every day and reflect on our own mortality and absolute dependence on God.
Biblical insight provides reflections on life in Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 and reminds us that, “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under heaven,” including “a time to be born and a time to die.” The Ecclesiastes passage of Scripture begins with a reference to the beginning and end of a person’s life, two events over which one really has no control. Solomon, the writer, continued by referring to times of planting and uprooting as well as constructing and deconstructing. Conceivably, these revelations could refer to our earthly birth, life experiences, and death, which are experiences relevant today. Although life is uncertain, times change, and seasons come and go, Jesus remains the same forever (Hebrews 13:8). Holy Scripture tells us about God’s unconditional love (John 3:16-17) and the hope we have in Jesus’ goodness and faithfulness. Therefore, God is the Rock of Salvation (Psalm 62:1-2) that we can cling to no matter what each season of life may bring.
While secure in our faith in God, at some time or another in the midst of today’s pandemonium, we may find ourselves in a season of high anxiety due to major happenings unfolding in every aspect of life. These changes may be difficult to deal with as concerns increase for our families’ emotional and physical health including depression and grief support, prolonged illnesses, medical issues, global diseases, educational systems, employment, economic challenges, etc. On planet Earth, since there is a time for everything under God’s heavenly realm, what season of life are you in? How will you remember God’s Word of deliverance during these times? In every season of life, Psalm 91 illustrates God’s promises of protection for living in today’s world as we gaze at tomorrow’s future. In the midst of loss and grief, we watch tragic events of world circumstances and hear about wars and rumors of wars in media reports, as highlighted in Matthew 24:6. However, in that same verse, Jesus, Himself, tells us to ensure we are not troubled or alarmed. May we remember and take heed to the Word of God and allow His truth, grace, and mercy to strengthen and renew our hearts. Also, as Christians, can we see the spiritual need to communicate revelations of God’s Word from 2 Chronicles 7:14-16 as we pray for our country, world peace, and reconciliation in today’s world during Memorial Day? With grateful hearts and enduring prayers, we remember those serving various roles in our nation’s government and military administration. These are current and future military members seeking to preserve our securities, liberties, workforces, and religious freedoms so we may appreciate the enjoyment of today’s life necessities and Christian worship in America.
In Christ’s service, the First Baptist Church family joins in heartfelt prayer with families in our Brown County communities for Memorial Day tributes as we celebrate the definitive sacrifice of beloved military heroes who served our country. Out of appreciation, let’s serve each other in Christian love (2 Corinthians 1:3-5) by remembering and communicating God’s fruit of the Spirit (Galatians 5:22-23) and the hope we have in Him!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.