There was once a large and loving family, who lived in a beautiful house. The house was constructed with a left wing and a right wing, which contained all the children’s bedrooms.
The wings were connected to a large common area, with a kitchen, dining room, parents’ master bedroom, and a family room. One day, the father and mother decided to take a week-long vacation together, and left the children in charge of the house. “There is all the food and supplies you will need for the week. Please take care of each other, look after the animals, care for our home and garden, and remember that we love you, and we’ll be back soon,” they said. After the parents drove away, the children did the chores, cleaned their rooms, ate supper and washed up, and the older children made sure the younger children were safely tucked in their beds for the night. The next day, things went well.
Everyone worked together as a family, as they had learned from their loving parents. But that afternoon, after working in the hot sun all morning, the two eldest children began to quarrel over who had worked harder. The argument escalated, and instead of forgiving each other and chalking it up to the summer heat, the two eldest children refused to speak to each other for the rest of the day. The younger children nervously continued their chores, but carefully avoided their older siblings whenever possible. The unhealed argument apparently festered overnight, because in the morning, the older siblings were not only still refusing to speak to each other, but they were trying to rally support from their younger brothers and sisters, one against the other. By the afternoon, the family was, more or less, divided down the middle: some in one camp, some in the other. Rather than tend the garden, the children retreated into the right and left wings of the house, complaining about those in the “other” wing. When it was time to eat a meal, one half of the children waited until the other half had vacated the kitchen before they came in. Soon, they were complaining that the other half had eaten more than their share, didn’t clean up, and were taking too much time in the kitchen. The two sides began to speak harshly to each other, trading insults and hurtful words. “Dad loves me more than you,” said one. “Mom loves me more than you,” said another. Though none of this was true, each child found his or her own reason to believe their own story of being their parents’ favorite, and soon, every one of the children had locked himself or herself in his or her own room, seething in resentment and anger towards their brothers and sisters. Meanwhile, the garden was wilting under the hot summer sun, and the animals were getting hungry and thirsty. The house was dirty, the dishes unwashed, and the food, left out from meals, was starting to spoil.
As the days wore on, the situation worsened, and the children began to post hateful messages on each other’s doors. None of the chores were being done. Some of the children would sneak out of the house in the night to feed and water the animals, and to do a little gardening, but the other children jeered at them. “Look who thinks they can make Daddy and Mommy love them,” they taunted. By the end of the week, they were openly attacking each other, with fists, curses, and throwing their own, and their parents’ belongings at each other. One child drove his dad’s classic Chevy through the picture window of the family room. Another catapulted her mother’s wedding china at two of her siblings as they had their breakfast. The children began pulling wood trim off the doors and windows, and removing the plumbing and two-by-fours from the walls to use as weapons to defend themselves against their brothers and sisters.
At the end of the week, the parents returned from their vacation. They were shocked to see the garden wilted, the animals hungry and thirsty, their beautiful home in ruins, and every one of their children, bruised and disheveled, standing outside the house, each with a lighted match, ready to burn what remained of the house to the ground. Seeing their parents, the children rushed to them, and, rather than greet them, angrily demanded to know whose side they were on.
In the book of Joshua, chapter 5:13-15, on the brink of war, Joshua asks the Angel of the Lord a similarly ignorant question. 13 Now when Joshua was near Jericho, he looked up and saw a man standing in front of him with a drawn sword in his hand. Joshua went up to him and asked, “Are you for us or for our enemies?” 14 “Neither,” he replied, “but as commander of the army of the LORD I have now come.” Then Joshua fell facedown to the ground in reverence, and asked him, “What message does my Lord have for his servant?” 15 The commander of the LORD’s army replied, “Take off your sandals, for the place where you are standing is holy.” And Joshua did so.
This world we call home is not our private property. As Jesus reminds us, “earth is God’s footstool” (cf. Matthew 5:34, Isaiah 66:1) We are here by the grace of our Heavenly Father, who created it for His good pleasure (Revelation 4:11). Our first parents were created to be middle management: gardeners, caretakers and healers (Genesis 1:28). Our foolish squabbling, division, unforgiveness and murder of one another; our neglect and abuse of God’s world and God’s children, and all God’s creatures, will not be rewarded with God’s favor and prosperity. Before it is too late, we must remember who we are, and whose we are, and whose world it is that we call home. Wherever we are standing right now, let us take off our sandals in respect and remember: we stand on holy ground, because no matter where we stand, it all belongs to our Heavenly Father.
