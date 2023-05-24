This weekend is a time of remembering. We remember those who have given their lives in service to our country. It is a time we remember those who have died in our lives. It is a time of graduations, alumni banquets.
I am often burdened and called to remember those who gave their lives for their country, a country in which I do not live. They are just as worthy to be remembered as our loved ones. As I walk through cemeteries, I notice graves that are not decorated. I pause to remember persons even unknown to me. They are worthy of remembrance.
Many students will have grand celebrations after graduation, but those whose families don’t do this are also worthy of celebrating. And there are those alumni celebrations. Glad reunions, parties, but what about those who don’t attend? What about those whose wounds still linger and who know that if they did attend, they would still be “on the outside looking in.” Not part of the “in crowd” ...even yet... Those who hear the words, “I don’t remember you.” Jesus says in Matthew 24 verse 40, “Truly I tell you, whatever you did not do to the least of these, you did not do it to Me.” He does hold us accountable.
We cannot go back and change what we did or how we treated someone in the past, even in the day before this very day, but we can and we must change what we do now. You can’t change the past but you can change the day. Start now, for whatever we do to another, we do to Jesus. How will you be remembered? We were all created in the Image of God. Are we tarnishing His Image?
