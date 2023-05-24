190419_hwreligion_cheryl

Submitted photo

Rev. Cheryl Mishler

 Submitted

This weekend is a time of remembering. We remember those who have given their lives in service to our country. It is a time we remember those who have died in our lives. It is a time of graduations, alumni banquets.

I am often burdened and called to remember those who gave their lives for their country, a country in which I do not live. They are just as worthy to be remembered as our loved ones. As I walk through cemeteries, I notice graves that are not decorated. I pause to remember persons even unknown to me. They are worthy of remembrance.

