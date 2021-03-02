Mark 1:9-13
Many people are not big fans of the winter time. The frigid temperatures, the accumulation of ice and snow, and the brightness from the sun seem obscure at best. Winter can be a time that really seems dark and quite frankly depressing for many. This darkness is a bleak reminder that the seasons has changed and the earth’s inhabitants must go through a spell where we begin to wane from nature’s finest to the dormancy of life. This dormancy is similar to the isolation of a wilderness where we are all alone. We generally see a lack of growth in our world and live with expectation for the spring season that awaits us. I read an article by Tzivia Gover in a Health and & Well-being publication that reminds us that darkness is a needed process in life. Gover stated, “The darkness is a call to pause, to take the opportunity to spend at least some time each day turning inward. The darkness reminds us to slow down, to move inward, and to face our fears with courage.” It is in the darkness that we can find solace in moving inward and finding the true strength that resides already in us.
For many Christians, we are in a period in the church calendar referred to a the Lenten season. This season offers believers the opportunity to pause out of the hecticness of life and contemplate our lives. We are called to reflect and prepare our lives to truly embrace the celebration of Easter in our midst. This preparation demands that we look earnestly at ourselves in the mirror and inventory our individual lives. Through this introspective work, we look at this opportunity as a way to repent from the wayward attitudes, behaviors, and ideologies we have clung to and try to find new ways to draw closer to Jesus. We replicate Christ’s sacrifice and withdrawal from the world as he prepared himself for ministry in the wilderness of the desert for 40 days. And it is in the wilderness of our denial of self that we can learn how to approach life in new ways.
In the Gospel of Mark, we find the road map to surviving the dark wilderness experiences that Christ calls us to embrace. We see that when Jesus was baptized by John the Baptist, the Spirit of God descended like a dove and proclaimed Jesus as his son in whom he is well pleased. And immediately, the spirit sent him out into the wilderness before his earthly ministry could begin. This sequence of events shows that if we are called as children of God, we must embrace the wilderness of introspection and sacrifice before we can be the hands and feet of Christ in this world. The wilderness offers us the preparation to function fully as disciples of God. We learn to lean not on our abilities, but to draw strength from God. It is in the dark of the wilderness that learn about our own limitations. God uses this time to teach us a new way and a new walk. But the wilderness also offers us a place to grow undisturbed from busyness of the world. The solitude and the separation gives us the freedom to training needed to survive against the weight of sin, distraction, and evil that lurks in the world. The wilderness offers this training ground of sorts to become one with our discipleship so that when we are launched into the trenches of this world we are able to withstand. The wilderness offers us a place to shed what we truly need to detach from in order to make room for all that God has for us in the purpose of our lives. When we approach the calling on our lives, we bring baggage that we have been freed from because of our adoption by God. God uses the wilderness to reaffirm our freedom from the fears, doubts, and the angst about ourselves. He uses the wilderness to remove the sins that we know and those we don’t realize we continue to carry with us each and every day. He removes the attitudes and the thoughts that goes against his very nature that are fundamental for the Kin-dom of God being experienced here on earth.
Let us approach and use the dark wilderness of our lives to become more in tuned with God so that we can experience the much needed work to become effective stewards of our personal ministries. May we slow down, move inward, and face our fears with courage and allow God to do the much needed work in us so that this world can be transform through us guided by the Holy Spirit!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.