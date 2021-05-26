When you think of the word “evil” there are certainly a good number of images that may come to mind. You might think of murder, sexual immorality, or even the devil himself. While all these images are certainly valid, evil is not limited to the most hideous acts of human behavior.
Consider the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil located in the Garden of Eden. The name of this tree provides a lesson we must ingrain in our minds. There is only good and evil. There are no trivial misdemeanors with God.
The Apostle Paul who wrote, “Let love be without hypocrisy. Abhor what is evil. Cling to what is good.” (Romans 12:9). If we are to abhor what is evil, we must carefully consider some of the characteristics of sin.
Every sin is harmful. Take the sin of lying for example. When most people think about lies and deceit, they use the term “a little white lie”. This is an attempt to classify some lies as more severe than others. In God’s eyes however, lying lips are an abomination to Him (Proverbs 12:22).
Ananias and Sapphira held a relaxed view of lying. They agreed together to lie about the price of the land they sold. Some might classify their actions as a little white lie. However, God struck them both dead for their deceitful action (Acts 5:5, 10). It is for this reason we must abhor all lies regardless of the color man ascribes to them.
Every sin has consequence. This is what the devil wishes for us to forget. Instead, he wants us to focus on the passing pleasures of sin (cf. Heb. 11:25). If we are to abhor sin, however, then we must remember that the results of sin are always devastating.
Therefore, we must remember that sin separates us from God (Isaiah 59:1, 2). Sin enslaves us (John 8:34). Sin always leads to death (Romans 6:23; James 1:13-15). Sin ultimately leads to eternal separation from God (Galatians 5:19-21; Revelation 21:8; 1 Corinthians 6:9, 10).
Every sin must be abhorred. The word “abhor” carries with it the concept of hatred, loathing, or disgust. Think about an activity that you must complete but hate doing. Examples of such activities could range from doing your taxes to mowing the lawn or shoveling snow. Unpleasant tasks of this caliber are easily moved to the back burner with little to no persuasion.
The apostle Paul wrote, “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Romans 6:23). Paul puts sin in its proper perspective. When we sin against God, the consequence is death. When this thought in the front of our minds, our resolve for righteous living will be stronger.
God bless each of you,
Eric Hicks
