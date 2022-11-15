Church graphic

When you think of the word “evil” there are certainly a good number of images that may come to mind. You might think of murder, sexual immorality, or even the devil himself. While all these images are certainly valid, evil is not limited to the most hideous acts of human behavior.

Consider the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil located in the Garden of Eden. The name of this tree provides a lesson we must engrain in our minds. There is only good and evil. There are no trivial misdemeanors with God.

