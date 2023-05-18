Spring is in full swing and the trees and flowers are budding and blooming, robins are everywhere and the fields are sown and growing. There is new life in abundance all around us.
Jesus atoned for the sins of all who will put their faith in His sacrifice on the cross. The atonement is about more than getting to Heaven someday, which is and will be wonderful. Jesus said that He “came to give you life and life more abundant.”
Abundant living is to be lived in the life-giving presence of the Lord through a real relationship with God by invitation from our hearts to His to become part of our lives. It begins with repentance for our sins and a desire to have God active in our lives every day. Jesus did not come to make us religious; He came to join us in our daily lives as we walk with Him in faith.
Abundant living should be contagious. Those around us should witness the blessings of God in our lives in such a way as to cause them to want experience what we have from the Lord. The psalmist in Psalm 23 provides us with a perfect picture of abundant living. He is our Shepherd and meets our needs-body, mind, and spirit. Even when we experience the most difficult thing we face, the death of a loved one, we don’t have to fear because He is with us and we know that “greater is He that is within me than he that is in the world.”
Abundant living begins with prayer and continues in prayer as a ongoing trust in our Good Shepherd. Prayer is vital to abundant living because prayer connects us to God like nothing else can. As we study the Bible we will find prayer is a constant topic and is the way in which God has worked in and through the lives of His followers. Prayer changes the heart of the believer.
This world needs to see what abundant living Christianity is all about and it is about living the abundant life in Christ that He came to provide to all who will allow Him to be the Lord of their lives every single day.
