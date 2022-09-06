190419_hwreligion_cheryl

I John 1:9 says, “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us and purify us from all unrighteousness.” That’s a big order. Sincerely, in the sight of our Holy God, in comparison to our Holy God, confession of our sins would fill our days and our nights and we would live in fear of forgetting one of them or not recognizing one of them. That is why He sent His Son, Jesus Christ, so that in and through Him and our confession that we are sinners only forgiven because of His suffering, His death and His resurrection, can we find peace and forgiveness. But that does not mean we do not still need to confess to Him.

We keep no secrets from God, He knows us inside and out. He knows us better than we know ourselves. Confession is telling Him we recognize our sinfulness; we agree with Him. It is more than simply lumping them all into the words, “I am a sinner”, but it is recognizing each of them so that you can change and become honoring to Him. If you are diagnosed with an illness, unless you agree with the physician, you cannot be treated or healed, you continue on in your illness. Our lives are not just going about our own way after we confess our belief in Jesus Christ, but seeking to be more like Him in every way. I believe we do not confess, we do not come to God in confession, because we no longer are in awe of Him.

