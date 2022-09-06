I John 1:9 says, “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us and purify us from all unrighteousness.” That’s a big order. Sincerely, in the sight of our Holy God, in comparison to our Holy God, confession of our sins would fill our days and our nights and we would live in fear of forgetting one of them or not recognizing one of them. That is why He sent His Son, Jesus Christ, so that in and through Him and our confession that we are sinners only forgiven because of His suffering, His death and His resurrection, can we find peace and forgiveness. But that does not mean we do not still need to confess to Him.
We keep no secrets from God, He knows us inside and out. He knows us better than we know ourselves. Confession is telling Him we recognize our sinfulness; we agree with Him. It is more than simply lumping them all into the words, “I am a sinner”, but it is recognizing each of them so that you can change and become honoring to Him. If you are diagnosed with an illness, unless you agree with the physician, you cannot be treated or healed, you continue on in your illness. Our lives are not just going about our own way after we confess our belief in Jesus Christ, but seeking to be more like Him in every way. I believe we do not confess, we do not come to God in confession, because we no longer are in awe of Him.
We no longer sing from our hearts, “Holy, Holy, Holy. Lord God Almighty.” He is not our buddy, our best friend. God is Holy. Holy is beyond our definition. His Holiness is the very core of His being. It is Who He is. We forget to sing the words of songs like, “Amazing Grace how sweet the sound, that saved a wretch like me.” We don’t like that word...When we consider ourselves in the Holiness of God, we understand the depth of this Amazing Grace; that God would give His Holy Son who was perfect, to take the horror upon Himself which we deserve. In this individual and personal recognition, tears of love and gratitude should fall from our eyes. “That He should love me so much.”
This should make each of us to want to reflect His Holiness, His Love. This should cause us, make us want to fall to our knees in love for Him. Guilty! You bet I will accept that verdict because it reminds me how much I am loved and how much I should be thankful to our Holy God. How thankful I am that Christ was revealed to me in a very real and personal way, at the City Hall in Sabetha at Lundstrom’s Crusade in 1970, when the Holy Spirit of God gave me understanding and moved me to my feet to confess that I was, I am a sinner. I am so thankful, that I know this. I still know that feeling. I am still right there in that place.
I pray daily that I not forget the “wretch” that I am and the Amazing Grace of He who is Holy shed upon me. Give it some thought. Will you accept the verdict...or try to appeal it? Only when we accept it can we ever possibly be forgiven. Confess and continue to confess so that you might be changed into the Image of Christ, to the Glory of God! Romans 12:2 says, “Be ye not conformed to the world but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind that you might prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect Will of God.” That is our purpose upon this earth.
