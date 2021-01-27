Active cases of Covid-19 have been dropping in recent weeks, and much of the information released by local and state health departments has shifted to vaccination-related data rather than case updates.
Brown County reported 1,168 cases as of Wednesday morning. the Brown County Health Department issued a release a request regarding an overflow of calls to the office about the Covid-19 vaccine. The release requests patients from citizens as new doses are expected to arrive weekly, but in a limited amount. Anyone signed up for the vaccine will be contacted with an appointment time when information is available.
Nemaha County Community Health Services released a new set of county numbers on Tuesday, with active cases down to 8, total positive cases at 1,406 and deaths at 50. Doniphan County released an active case total of 17 late last week. Both counties announced that they are entering Phase 2 of vaccine administration, and information is available on their Facebook pages.
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced a statewide Covid-19 vaccination dashboard available on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment website. The dashboard lists all three local counties as having received a total of 100 doses of vaccinations. According to the dashboard, as of Monday, 132,145 Kansas have been vaccinated with 157,520 total doses administered and 255,550 vaccine doses distributed.
