I am Pastor Dan Norwood, and I am excited to have been asked to contribute to these Pastor corner reflections. I have been in Hiawatha for just over a year, and I love the community, the neighborhoods, the beautiful maples, and of course the people. I am married to Laura, who is a nurse working for BCBS and lives in Topeka during the week. We have one adult son who lives in Topeka and works in the Pharmacy Department for Walgreens. I live in Hiawatha with my two Corgis, Bertie and Poppy, who I walk twice a day rain or shine, hot or cold. They are my prayer walk companions.
This summer, I have been preaching and thinking through the parables and stories of Jesus that Luke relates to us in his Gospel. Luke tells us that these stories are told, these lessons are presented, in the context of Jesus and the disciples turning toward Jerusalem. They have a sharper edge. They are more than just maxims of good living, they are of extreme import. Many of these parables and lessons use agricultural parallels. But I am not sure anyone would follow these as farming tips! What good farmer would let an invasive weed like a mustard plant grow big enough to house birds? What good herder would leave 99 head of livestock in peril to rescue 1? Who wouldn’t find it prudent to build bigger storage facilities and bigger barns as the rich fool does? Who would scatter precious seed willy-nilly over unprepared ground hoping it grows, even on walkways and rocky ground?
That last one really get me to thinking. I know we usually think that we should prepare ourselves to be fertile ground, or carefully cultivate the word of God. These are good things, to tend to our soil and the civic soil with God’s will for us and the world around us. I think of it this way…what if the one resource we had an unending supply of was seed. We really couldn’t run out of good seed. What if we had no means of irrigation, no cultivators, no way to prepare, weed or tend the ground, but we had all the seed. Why wouldn’t we spread it everywhere? We are not growing grains, we are growing the Kingdom and kin-dom of God. The seeds we sow are the seeds of God’s love, and we should not care whether those seeds we broadcast land on rocky ground, are eaten by the birds, or land on fertile ground. Those things are out of our control. All we can do is love.
Yes, but why waste God’s love on things that won’t respond, on ground that the world’s treading upon makes God’s love hard to grow, on seeds that will devoured instead of grow. Because sometimes grass grows in the cracks of the sidewalk. Sometimes a devoured seed gets replanted in fertile soil. Because all we can control is the love of God we share.
Friends, let us pour God’s love onto everything, and just see where it grows.
