The Alpha Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Morrill Public Library in Hiawatha. Hostesses for the meeting were Lucille Pennel, Karen Benson, and Ruth Randall. Others attending were Joyce Fee, Morrill, Sue Miller, Anne Cash, Ardis Huston from Hiawatha, Barbara Chadwell, Fairview, Carol Bunning, Horton, Carol Bishop, Axtell, Betty Gleason, Barb Vitt and Mary Jane Fleming, Seneca. Susan LaCounte and B.H. Pennel were guests.
Patricia Wolfe, daughter of B.H. and Lucille Pennel, provided a very informative presentation on the Lakemary Psychiatric Residential Facility and “the Ranch” in Paola, Kansas, where she is a Special Education teacher.
President Betty Gleason opened the business meeting followed by first vice-president Carol Bishop leading the members in reciting the Chapter Collect. Members answered roll call by describing something that reduces stress for them. Sue Miller ended the meeting with a fall inspirational reading and activity. The next meeting will be at the Seneca Military Museum with hostesses Carol Bishop and Mary Jane Fleming.
Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.