The Alpha Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International meet May 6 at the Horton City Library. Present were Betty Gleason, Atchison; Glenda Torkelson, Carol Bunning, Horton; Ardis Huston, Lucille Pennel, Ruth Randall, Hiawatha; Carol Bishop, Axtell; Joyce Fee, Morrill; Barb Chadwell, Fairview; and Mary Jane Fleming, Seneca. Hostesses were Glenda Torkelson and Betty Gleason.
Chapter president Betty Gleason opened the business meeting with Carol Bishop leading the members in reciting the Chapter Collect. Roll call was led by Joyce Fee with members naming the high school from which they graduated and year. A Founders Day celebration was given by ceremonies committee chair Lucille Pennel, who also led the installation of the new 2022-2024 officers for the next biennium. After the meeting, the hostesses provided cupcakes to honor the 73rd birthday of the Kansas State Organization of DKG.
New officers, are: Betty Gleason, Secretary; Barbara Chadwell, Treasurer and Parliamentarian; Carol Bishop, President; Ruth Randall, 1st Vice-President; and Joyce Fee, 2nd Vice-President.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.