The Nemaha County Spelling Bee was held on Saturday, Jan. 22 at the Nemaha County Community Building sponsored by the Alpha Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Society International.
Five area schools competed. Judges were Sue Mill, Hiawatha, Joyce Fee, Morrill, and Carla Bishop Axtell. Barbara Vitt was the pronouncer. Helping for the event were Maria Cisneros, Carol Bishop, Betty Gleason and Mary Jane Fleming Nemaha County Spelling Bee Coordinator. Sponsors were Seneca Wholesale, G & R Printing and Alpha Kappa Chapter.
The winning word was PETRIFYING.
First place winner was Josiah G. Richardson, 7th Grade son of Nicolas and Rachel Richardson
Second place went to BraxtenCain 7th Grade, son of Kevin and Tricia Cain.
The following placed Third due to a technical error: Alex Burkitt 7th Grade, daughter of Jeffrey and Erica Burkitt; Kennedy Carlson 6th Grade, daughter of Scott and Ashley Carlson; Madeline Aller 4th Grade, daughter of Stuart and Amanda Aller; Caleb Hynek 7th Grade, son of Lori Dishong
